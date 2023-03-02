

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $828 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $7.81 billion from $6.96 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $501 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $7.81 Bln vs. $6.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.10



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken