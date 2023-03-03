

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne+Nagel (KHNGY) announced the appointment of Alexandre Muratore as Managing Director of the newly established West Africa Cluster. Together with the local teams, Alexandre will develop new business opportunities and grow Kuehne+Nagel's presence in West Africa. The company noted that this appointment also reflects its newly announced Roadmap 2026.



Alexandre's career with the company began in 2014 as District Branch Manager and National Sea Logistics Manager in Angola. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar.



'Our primary goal is to expand our presence in this key market by strengthening and developing local partnerships with our suppliers and customers', said Alexandre.



Bradley Francis, until now Regional Business Development Manager, Healthcare, Middle East and Africa, will replace Alexandre as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken