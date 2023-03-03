Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZL ISIN: CH0025238863 Ticker-Symbol: KNIA 
Lang & Schwarz
03.03.23
09:09 Uhr
253,95 Euro
-1,40
-0,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
253,80254,1009:10
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG253,95-0,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.