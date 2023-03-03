

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) has announced the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in ECO-Adapt SAS. Headquartered in Paris, France, ECO-Adapt offers solutions for condition monitoring based on electrical signal analysis and systems for the optimization of energy consumption. Its solutions are used by hundreds of customers in the production and maintenance departments of MRO and OEM companies as well as in commercial buildings.



Schaeffler stated that the acquisition of Adapt is a further strategic step in the strengthening of its Lifetime Solutions portfolio.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken