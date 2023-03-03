Essity Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Originally published on Essity News Center

Every day, Essity reaches more than one billion people with its leading hygiene and health solutions with strong brands such as TENA, Tork, Leukoplast, Tempo, Libresse and Libero. In 2022, the company reported record growth and achieved its highest ever net sales. Operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment was in line with 2021, despite the strong cost inflation. Through successful innovations and acquisitions, Essity has strengthened and expanded its offerings for the benefit of customers and consumers around the world.

Read Magnus Groth's CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at www.essity.com.

