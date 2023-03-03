

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the United States next week for an important meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.



During their meeting, scheduled for Friday, the leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and democracy.



The White House indicated the two leaders will discuss ways to 'impose costs on Russia for its aggression' against Ukraine.



They will also discuss U.S.-EU coordination to combat the climate crisis through investing in clean technology based on secure supply chains.



The leaders will take stock of the joint Task Force on Europe's Energy Security that they established one year ago, which has helped the European Union member states reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate its green transition.



The executive head of the European Union will also discuss with the U.S. President other international security challenges. It will include the two entities' work together to address the challenges posed by China, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



