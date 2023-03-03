

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX Crew-6 Mission, with four astronauts on baorad, has arrived at the International Space Station on Friday.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour, which launched Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, docked to the complex at 1:40 a.m. EST while the station was 260 statute miles over the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Somalia, the U.S. space agency said.



Docking was delayed slightly as mission teams completed troubleshooting of a faulty docking hook sensor on Dragon. SpaceX developed a software override for the faulty sensor that allowed the docking process to successfully continue.



Following Dragon's link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Dragon and the space station will begin conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening.



American astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are at the international space station to begin a new science expedition.



They will join the Expedition 68 crew of NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann, and Josh Cassada, as well as Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Anna Kikina. For a short time, the number of crew on the space station will increase to 11 people until Crew-5 departs.



NASA Television and the agency's website are continuing to provide live continuous coverage of the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission.



