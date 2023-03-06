

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) has agreed to sell its resourcing businesses Capita Resourcing, HR Solutions and ThirtyThree to Inspirit Capital, for 21 million pounds on a cash free, debt free basis. The Group expects to receive cash proceeds of 17 million pounds - which includes a deferred payment of approximately 7 million pounds receivable by Capita on 30 November 2023.



The Group said the agreement to sell these resourcing businesses follows the recent disposal of Pay360 payments processing business, two real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses, as well as Optima Legal, and Capita Translation and Interpreting.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken