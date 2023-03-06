

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (E), an Italian energy company, said on Monday that it has inked a MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company or ADNOC, to further strengthen their future joint efforts in emissions reduction and cooperation in clean energy and sustainability.



Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni said: 'This agreement leverages the strategic relationship that Eni and ADNOC developed over the years, to strengthen our cooperation for decarbonization and for a just energy transition. It comes at a crucial time, in a difficult international juncture and in view of the upcoming COP28, where the UAE, as hosting country, are expected to set out their vision for a clean energy transition agenda.'



