LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L) Monday announced full-year preliminary profit of $38.4 million, down from $50.2 million last year.
Revenue for the period declined to $116.1 million from $132.8 million a year ago. Biomedical division revenues were $97.5 million contributing 76 percent of the total revenue. In the prior year, the division's revenues were $112 million. Networking and Cyber Division revenues increased to $27.9 million from $20.7 million.
The company said it expects increased revenue in all units.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX