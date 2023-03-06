

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 31% at $22.00. Azul S.A. (AZUL) is up over 24% at $5.18. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) is up over 19% at $3.30. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 17% at $15.95. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is up over 13% at $55.73. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 13% at $5.85. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 12% at $3.17. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is up over 11% at $12.29. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is up over 7% at $1.75. Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is up over 5% at $23.15.



In the Red



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is down over 28% at $4.54. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 11% at $6.06. Alpine Acquisition Corporation (REVE) is down over 9% at $10.74. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 9% at $5.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) is down over 7% at $13.80. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) is down over 5% at $2.64



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken