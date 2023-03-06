

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A nationwide fall in Covid cases and hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection in the last fortnight, and a a result, both metrics are at their lowest point since October.



This is mainly driven by notable improvements reported in the Northeastern region, data provided by the New York Times shows.



New cases fell by 7 percent while Covid hospitalization decreased by 9 percent in the last two weeks.



29,138 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3624 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York reported an average of 20 percent decline in cases since the middle of last month.



The total U.S. Covid cases reached 103,647,493, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,122,164.



186 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,877,372.



Covid test positivity has fallen to 8.3 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 230,075,934 Americans, or 69.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 94.3 percent of people above 65.



16.2 percent of the eligible population, or 53,663,902 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against the diseases and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against Covid caused by the omicron variant.



