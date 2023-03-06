BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):
Earnings: RMB2.08 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB0.88 billion in the same period last year. EPS: RMB3.12 in Q4 vs. -RMB1.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB498 million or RMB0.76 per share for the period.
Revenue: RMB5.03 billion in Q4 vs. RMB4.68 billion in the same period last year.
