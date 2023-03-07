

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK), a German chemical and consumer goods firm, reported that its adjusted operating profit for fiscal year 2022 declined 13.7 percent to 2.32 billion euros from 2.69 billion euros in fiscal 2021.



The impact of significantly higher prices for raw materials and logistics weighed on the Group's profitability and could not be fully offset by positive price developments and continued measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency in production and supply chain, the company said in a statement.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share decreased by 14.5 percent to 3.90 euros from the prior year, while it was down 17.8 percent at constant exchange rates.



Group sales were 22.40 billion euros in fiscal 2022. It represented a nominal growth of 11.6 percent and a significant organic sales growth of 8.8 percent, driven by price increases across all business units. The impact of acquisitions and divestments on sales was slightly negative at -1.1 percent. Currency effects had a positive impact of -3.9 percent on sales.



The company noted that its Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2023, a stable dividend relative to the previous year of 1.85 euros per preferred share and 1.83 euros per ordinary share.



Henkel expects organic sales growth to be between 1.0 and 3.0 percent in fiscal 2023. For adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates, Henkel expects a development in the range of -10.0 to +10.0 percent.



