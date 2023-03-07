

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online fashion and beauty retailer, on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings and revenue for full year 2022.



The company, however said over the 12-month period, the number of active customers improved to 51.2 million from last year's 48.5 million.



For the 12-month period, the Berlin-headquartered firm posted a net income of 16.8 million euros, lesser than 234.5 million euros of 2021.



Adjusted EBIT was at 184.6 million euros, compared with last year's 468.4 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT margin moved down to 1.8 percent from 4.5 percent of previous year.



Gross merchandise volume or GMV was recorded at 14.797 billion euros, higher than 14.332 million euros a year ago.



The Group registered revenue of 10.344 billion euros as against 10.354 billion euros of previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year, the retailer expects adjusted EBIT of 280 million euros - 350 million euros, with a revenue growth of -1 percent to 4 percent. Zalando projects GMV to grow 1 percent to 7 percent, for the year.



