Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Stuttgart
07.03.23
08:09 Uhr
8,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6009,00009:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KELLER GROUP PLC8,8500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.