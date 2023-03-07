

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 56.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 67.5 million pounds, last year. Statutory earnings per share was 62.4 pence compared to 77.2 pence.



Underlying profit before tax increased to 93.5 million pounds from 79.6 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 100.7 pence compared to 84.2 pence.



Group revenue was 2.94 billion pounds, up 24% on the prior year on a constant currency basis.



The Board has recommended a 5% increase in the final dividend which follows the 5% increase in the interim dividend. The final dividend of 24.5 pence will be paid on 23 June 2023 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 2 June 2023. This will bring the 2022 total dividend payable to 37.7 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken