

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis PLC (ELM.L) posted a loss before income tax of $54.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2022, compared to a loss of $7.5 million, prior year. Statutory loss for the year was $51 million, including a $103 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Talc business linked to macro related discount rate increases and demand conditions. Loss per share, in cents, from continuing operations was 10.7 compared to a loss of 1.4.



Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was up 14%, or an increase of 23% underlying, to $101 million. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 10.9 compared to 8.3.



Revenue increased to $736.4 million from $709.4 million, previous year. Revenue from continuing operations was up 10% underlying.



The Board is not recommending a final dividend for 2022.



