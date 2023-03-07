

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company said these models have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in six colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.



The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order on March 10, with availability starting March 14.



Also, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will be available in four new colors: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken