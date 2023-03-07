

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), an audience measurement, data and analytics company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Warren Jenson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 15, 2023.



Jenson will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kenny, and will lead Nielsen's global finance organization and financial activities including financial planning and analysis, tax, controllership, and treasury. He will also lead the company's information technology, corporate development, and global strategy functions.



As CFO, Jenson will work closely with the leaders of Nielsen's three business units -Audience Measurement, Gracenote, and Analytics Portfolio- supporting their strategic initiatives, while driving sustainable growth for the company.



Jenson replaces Linda Zukauckas, who left the company last month.



Jenson is a seasoned CFO and operations leader who brings over 34 years of experience in transformation and value creation in diverse industries, including data and media.



He has served as CFO for several Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, and Electronic Arts, and most recently served as President, CFO, and Executive Managing Director of International for LiveRamp.



