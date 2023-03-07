

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in four months in February, though marginally, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Tuesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate edged down to 2.1 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 98,452 in February from 100,776 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained unchanged at 2.0 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 1.9 percent in February, the same as in the prior month.



