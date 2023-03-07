

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's sale of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.073 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



