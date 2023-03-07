

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery Tuesday morning, the Switzerland stock market retreated and stayed weak to eventually end the session notably lower.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to a high of 11,181.68 around mid morning, ended the session with a loss of 83.17 points or 0.75% at 11,064.08, the day's low.



Sika, Logitech and Sonova lost 2.6 to 2.7%. Credit Suisse, Lonza Group, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Alcon ended lower by 1.5 to 2.3%.



Roche Holding, Geberit, Givaudan, Swisscom and Swiss Re lost 0.7 to 1.2%.



In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding tumbled nearly 9%. AMS drifted down 4.7%, while VAT Group, Zur Rose and Ems Chemie Holding lost 2.9 to 3.3%.



SIG Combibloc, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel, SGS and Baloise Holding shed 1.6 to 2.3%.



Dufry climbed 2.3%. Temenos Group and Georg Fischer both gained about 0.55%.



On the economic front, data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed the Swiss unemployment rate edged down to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.1% in February 2023, from 2.2% in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, which measures the number of job-seekers between 15 to 24 years old, decreased by 0.9% in February.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken