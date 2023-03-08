

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 2.73 billion pounds from 2.63 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 36.49 pence compared to 32.57 pence. Adjusted profit before tax attributable to equity holders increased to 2.66 billion pounds from 2.49 billion pounds.



Net premiums earned was 8.53 billion pounds compared to 6.97 billion pounds, prior year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 13.93 pence, giving a full year dividend of 19.37 pence, up 5% from the prior year.



Looking forward, Legal & General stated that it is on track to achieve five-year (2020-2024) ambitions.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken