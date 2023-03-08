

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged sharper rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation depending on incoming data.



It is now believed that the Fed would revert to a 50-basis point rate hike at the March 21-22 policy meeting instead of 25 bps expected earlier.



The dollar climbed to three-month highs and the U.S. yield curve inverted further, denting demand for riskier assets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,332 after declining half a percent the previous day.



Aerospace and defense company Thales Group tumbled 3 percent despite posting higher earnings and sales for 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken