Scientists from Germany's Fraunhofer ISE and US panel maker Solaria have applied thermal laser separation and post-metallization passivated edge technology to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell production. They have developed shingle PV devices that are more efficient than cells built with conventional laser scribing and mechanical cleaving methods.Scientists from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and US-based solar panel maker Solaria have developed a solar cell based on TOPCon technology and shingle design. "To our best knowledge, this is the first publication ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...