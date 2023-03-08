

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for February is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the franc, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 137.14 against the yen, 0.9418 against the franc, 1.1845 against the pound and 1.0548 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.



