

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a stable pace in the final quarter of 2022, revised slightly higher than the initial estimate, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same expansion as in the third quarter.



The December quarter figure was revised up from the 0.5 percent growth seen in the flash data published on February 14.



On the expenditure breakdown, final consumption increased 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter, and gross capital formation gained 1.6 percent. Both exports and imports grew by 1.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.2 percent in the preceding three-month period. In the preliminary report, the rate of expansion was 2.1 percent.



