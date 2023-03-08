

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After more than two years' service, State Department spokesperson Ned Price will step down this month.



This was announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



A former intelligence officer, Price assumed office as the Spokesperson for the Biden administration on January 20, 2021.



Within days of taking on the role, he restored the Department's daily press briefings, giving journalists the chance to regularly ask tough questions of the Biden administration's policy. He held more than 200 press briefings since then.



In February 2022, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, Price told reporters that Russia was planning to stage an attack as a pretext for war.



Ned will continue to serve at the State Department, working directly for the Secretary.



Blinken said Price performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity.



For people in America and around the world, Ned Price has often been a face and voice of U.S. foreign policy, according to him.



'Ned has helped the U.S. government defend and promote press freedom around the globe and modeled the transparency and openness we advocate for in other countries. His contributions will benefit the Department long after his service,' Blinken said in a statement.



