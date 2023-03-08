

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, extending recent losses, as concerns about interest rates and slowing growth rendered the mood a bit bearish again.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 38.82 points or 0.35% at 11,025.26, after moving between 10,995.92 and 11,044.82.



Lonza Group ended 1.74% down, Givaudan drifted down 1.43%, and UBS Group dropped 1.08%.



Richemont, Alcon, Geberit, Credit Suisse, Roche Holding and Novartis lost 0.6 to 1%.



Logitech climbed nearly 2%. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Swisscom and Swiss Re gained 0.6 to 1%.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco and Zur Rose both shed about 2.3%. Kuehne & Nagel, Straumann Holding, Dufry and SGS ended lower by 1 to 1.2%.



SIG Combibloc surged 2.22%. AMS gained 1.73%, Clariant, Helvetia and VAT Group gained 1.2 to 1.5%, while Tecan Group ended 1.1% up.



