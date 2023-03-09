

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK), a German a luxury fashion firm, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings for 2022, helped by increased revenue.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the company posted a net income of 221.858 million euros or 3.04 euros per share, compared with 144.125 million euros or 1.99 euros per share of 2021.



Pre-tax earnings were at 285.295 million euros, higher than last year's 196.874 million euros.



Operating result or EBIT stood at 335.419 million euros, versus 228 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the year moved up to 3.651 billion euros as against 2.786 billion euros of previous fiscal.



Hugo Boss intends to pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2022, higher than last year's dividend of 0.70 euro per share.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company expects its EBIT to rise by 5% to12% to 350 million euros to 375 million euros.



For the 12-month period, the Group projects its sales to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

