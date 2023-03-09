

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), on Thursday, reported FY22 profit before tax of £194.4 million, 16.6% higher than the previous year's £166.6 million. On a per share basis, earnings rose 17.6% to 43.5p from 37.0p earned last year.



Revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £1.99 billion, an increase of 21.1%, compared to £1.64 billion generated in the year 2021.



Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer, said, '2022 was a record year for the Group for both gross profit and operating profit. Gross profit grew 20.2% in constant currencies vs. 2021, and in 27 countries we delivered our best performance on record, demonstrating the strength of our globally diversified business model...'



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 10.76p per ordinary share, up 4.5% on the 2021 final dividend. When taken together with the interim dividend of 4.91p per ordinary share, this is an increase in the total dividend for the year of 4.5%.



The proposed final dividend, which amounts to £34.2 million, will be paid on 19 June 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 19 May 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken