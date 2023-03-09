LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), on Thursday, reported FY22 profit before tax of £194.4 million, 16.6% higher than the previous year's £166.6 million. On a per share basis, earnings rose 17.6% to 43.5p from 37.0p earned last year.
Revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £1.99 billion, an increase of 21.1%, compared to £1.64 billion generated in the year 2021.
Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer, said, '2022 was a record year for the Group for both gross profit and operating profit. Gross profit grew 20.2% in constant currencies vs. 2021, and in 27 countries we delivered our best performance on record, demonstrating the strength of our globally diversified business model...'
The Board has proposed a final dividend of 10.76p per ordinary share, up 4.5% on the 2021 final dividend. When taken together with the interim dividend of 4.91p per ordinary share, this is an increase in the total dividend for the year of 4.5%.
The proposed final dividend, which amounts to £34.2 million, will be paid on 19 June 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 19 May 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2023.
