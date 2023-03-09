

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a provider of sustainable paper-based packaging on Thursday said that the positive trends in profitability experienced in the first half have continued into the second half, and that financial performance was in line with its expectations.



In its trading update for the period since 1 November 2022, the U.K.-headquartered company said that while it continued to take market share, like-for-like corrugated box volumes during the second half have been lower than the comparative period amidst market weakness and evidence of de-stocking over Christmas and New Year.



Shares of DS Smith were last traded at 343.10 pence, up 6.80 pence or 2.02 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken