

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) on Thursday said that Bert Nordberg, the Chair of the Board of Directors has informed that he would not stand for re-election as board member at the Annual General Meeting on April 12.



Bert Nordberg steps down after having chaired the Board during the period 2012-2023.



The convening for the Annual General Meeting 2023 is expected to be disclosed on 10 March 2023.



Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board expects to constitute itself with Anders Runevad as new Chair. Anders Runevad has been a member of the Board since 2020 and is currently the Deputy Chair. Runevad was also Group President & CEO of Vestas during the period 2013-2019.



Shares of Vestas Wind Systems were last traded at $9.65, up $0.10 or 1.05 percent from the previous close.



