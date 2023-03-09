

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax was 235.87 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 543.32 million pounds.



Loss per share was 81.14 pence, compared to profit of 171.70 pence a year ago.



In the year, revenue profit before tax was 84.61 million pounds, compared to 51.79 million pounds last year. Revenue earnings per share for the were 26.14 pence, compared to 15.48 pence a year ago.



Income grew to 95.52 million pounds from prior year's 62.28 million pounds.



Further, the company said its Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 6.0p per share which brings the full year dividend to 24.0p, a 26% increase on the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said its market outlook for 2023 remains highly uncertain as policy makers continue to battle inflation without triggering a deep recession.



