

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as lower copper prices on worries about more U.S. interest-rate hikes weighed on the mining sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 55 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,875 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent as copper prices fell on a stronger dollar.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc shed 0.7 percent and Shell dropped 1.3 percent as oil extended losses on demand worries.



Fast-food giant Domino's Pizza Group slumped 7.3 percent after reporting a drop in annual profit.



Event organizer Informa rallied 2.5 percent after buying Tarsus Group from private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners for $940 million.



DS Smith lost over 4 percent despite the packing company delivering Q3 trading in line with management expectations.



Insurer Aviva rose nearly 3 percent after hiking investor payouts.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken