

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Medison Pharma have announced an expansion of existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel. The agreement builds upon the long-term partnership between the companies in Israel.



The new partnership will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's RNA interference therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO are made available across additional countries in Europe.



Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison, said: 'Expanding our successful partnership will enable us to provide access to patients across Central and Eastern Europe who might otherwise not have access to these innovative treatment options.'



