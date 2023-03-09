

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Toro Corp. (TORO) is up over 64% at $6.35. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 35% at $12.30. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 32% at $4.83. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is up over 20% at $21.45. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 18% at $12.27. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is up over 18% at $2.13. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 16% at $22.55. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is up over 14% at $3.25. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 11% at $27.75. FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 6% at $6.38. Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) is up over 6% at $3.74.



In the Red



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 47% at $2.60. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is down over 29% at $188.80. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 11% at $3.10. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 10% at $204.48. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is down over 9% at $4.23. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is down over 8% at $2.80. Signature Bank (SBNY) is down over 7% at $95.43. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is down over 7% at $30.00. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is down over 7% at $14.86. Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) is down over 7% at $8.11. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is down over 5% at $106.40.



