

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $106.9 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $69.5 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $103.6 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $1.15 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $106.9 Mln. vs. $69.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.15 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.90.



