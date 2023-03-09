

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 11 people were killed and power at Zaporizhzhia nucler power plant was cut in Russian missile barrage targeting energy facilities across Ukraine.



Nuclear energy operator Energoatom said the last link between Europe's largest nuclear plant and the Ukrainian power grid was cut off in the missile strike.



The facility is now operating in emergency mode with supply from diesel generators to dry out in 15 days.



In an emergency meeting of the board of governors Thursday, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), called for urgent action to protect the site's safety and security.



'Yet again Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [ZNPP] is running on emergency diesels - the last line of defence,' Grossi told the meeting.



'This is the sixth time that ZNPP has lost all off-site power and has had to operate in this emergency mode. Let me remind you - this is the largest nuclear power station in Europe.'



The UN's nuclear watchdog sounded alarm in an anguished statement: 'What are we doing? How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow this to happen? This cannot go on.'



In its biggest attack in months, Russian forces launched more than 80 missiles across Ukraine overnight.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings across capital Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and the Vinnytsia regions.



The western city of Lviv was the worst affected where at least five people were confirmed dead.



Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, said Russia targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure using different types of missiles.



In the wake of the attack, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Western allies to provide more weapons and impose more sanctions on Russia.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken