

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG's (NVS) generics-and-biosimilars division Sandoz signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a new biologics production plant in Lendava, Slovenia.



Sandoz said it plans to invest at least $400 million in the plant, supporting the company's ambition to drive the future growth of its global biosimilars portfolio.



Work on the new plant is set to begin this year, with full operations provisonally planned for late 2026.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken