

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as worries about growth and interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 76.41 points or 0.69% at 10,948.85.



Novartis drifted down nearly 4%. Credit Suisse shed about 2% after postponing publication of its annual report.



Swiss Life Holding ended 1.25% down, while Holcim, Richemont, Partners Group, Roche Holding and Swiss Re lost 0.6 to 1%.



Sonova and Sika climbed 2.33% and 2.24%, respectively. Logitech gained about 1.5%, while Givaudan and ABB advanced 1.16% and 1.04%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Baloise Holding tumbled 6.2%. Belimo Holding lost 2.22%, while Clariant, PSP Swiss Property, Helvetia, Bachem Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 0.8 to 1.1%.



Tecan Group surged more than 2%. Straumann Holding gained about 1.5%, VAT Group climbed 1.26%, Schindler Holding gained about 1%, while Zur Rose, Schindler Ps and Georg Fischer advanced 0.7 to 0.84%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken