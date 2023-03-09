

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.877 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



Last month, the Treasury sold $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.686 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.25.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand, while this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken