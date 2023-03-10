BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled RMB709.67 million, or RMB5.83 per share. This compares with RMB239.47 million, or RMB4.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.5% to RMB30.40 billion from RMB16.39 billion last year.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): RMB709.67 Mln. vs. RMB239.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB5.83 vs. RMB4.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB30.40 Bln vs. RMB16.39 Bln last year.
