

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced Friday that Chief Financial Officer Martin Mildner will leave the company at his own request on March 31, 2023. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Philipp von Bismarck, and CEO Ralph Dommermuth regret this decision.



The company has appointed Ralf Hartings as the new CFO of United Internet AG as of April 1, 2023.



Hartings has been active for the United Internet Group since 2021 as CFO of 1&1 Mail & Media SE and will step down from this position on March 31, 2023. He has many years of experience working in the telecommunication sector, including 15 years of international experience for Vodafone and Verizon Wireless in the USA.



In addition to the main responsibilities as CFO, Mildner was also responsible of the shared services of United Internet AG. These responsibilities will be transferred to Markus Huhn as of April 1, 2023, when he joins Ralph Dommermuth and Hartings as a further member of the Management Board.



Huhn has already been working for the United Internet Group for 28 years and has been a CFO since 2008. He will continue to be CFO of 1&1 AG in addition to his new role.



