

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - U.S. auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly planning to cut around 1,100 jobs or 18 percent of its workforce at its plant in Valencia, Spain, as it stops production of the S-Max station wagon-like cars and Galaxy minivan models at the plant in April.



These job cuts are part of the reorganization of Ford's operations in Europe, and follow the announcement last month by Ford of 2,300 jobs cuts in Germany and 1,300 job cuts in the U.K.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken