

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will embark on a two-day visit to Canada on March 23.



'President Biden will reaffirm the United States' commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values,' the White House said while announcing the presidential tour.



During the visit, President Biden will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in capital Ottawa. The two leaders will discuss defense cooperation and modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command, strengthening supply chain resilience, taking bold action to combat climate change and accelerate the clean energy transition.



The governments of the neighboring nations will work together on regional challenges, including instability in Haiti.



Biden and Trudeau will discuss ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, to increase the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort, and to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world.



They will also discuss enhanced collaboration to address the synthetic opioid crisis that has devastated both countries. Irregular migration and forced displacement throughout the region will also come under discussion, according to the White House.



The U.S. President will also address the Canadian Parliament to highlight the importance of the United States-Canada bilateral relationship.



First Lady Jill Biden will accompany Biden in his travel to Canada.



