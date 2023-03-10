

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced approximately $6 billion in funding to accelerate decarbonization projects in energy-intensive industries and provide American manufacturers a competitive advantage in the emerging global clean energy economy.



The Industrial Demonstrations Program will focus on the highest emitting industries where decarbonization technologies will have the greatest impact, such as iron and steel, aluminum, cement and concrete, and other energy-intensive industrial processes. Widespread demonstration and deployment of decarbonization projects within these industries is key to achieving the President's goal of a net-zero economy by 2050 and will help strengthen and secure America's global leadership in manufacturing for decades to come.



'Today's announcement is yet another exciting step in the race to fully decarbonize our heavy industries, and will help drastically reduce harmful pollution while ensuring America's manufacturing sector is strong and competitive,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



The industrial sector contributes nearly one third of the United States' carbon emissions.



The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), in collaboration with the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) and the Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO), manages this program and will provide up to 50 percent of the cost of each project.



On Wednesday, the Biden Administration launched the Federal-State Buy Clean Partnership with commitments from 12 leading states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington. These states have committed to prioritize efforts that support the procurement of lower-carbon infrastructure materials in state-funded projects, and to collaborate with the federal government and one another to send a harmonized demand signal to the marketplace.



