

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia will on Monday release January figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Production is expected to rise 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 3.0 percent in December. Manufacturing production rose 6.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see Q1 results for its large manufacturing conditions BSI; in the previous three months, the BDI fell 3.6 percent.



The Philippines will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth $10.26 billion and exports were at $5.67 billion for a trade deficit of $5.67 billion.



