

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Dutch chemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced Monday its agreement to acquire Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds located in Italy and Poland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition consists of Mepol S.r.l. and its subsidiaries Polar S.r.l. and Industrial Technology Investments Poland Sp.z.o.o. The company noted that facilities in Poland and Italy will produce recycled and polymer compounds for diverse markets.



The transaction closing is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. During this period, Mepol Group will continue to operate on a standalone basis.



In the deal, Jones Day and Wardynski & Partners served as LyondellBasell's legal advisor, while Special Affairs S.r.l. served as Mepol Group's financial advisor and Gitti & Partners is acting as its legal advisor.



Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions, said, 'With Mepol Group's expertise in sustainable compounds and LyondellBasell's scale, we will enhance our CirculenRecover and other sustainable solutions for our customers.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken