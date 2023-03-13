

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), a Canadian gold miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Jamie Porter as Executive Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from May 1.



Porter will succeed David Smith, who will retire on April 28.



Jamie has over two decades of experience in the mining industry. Most recently, he was CFO of Alamos Gold Inc., from 2011 after joining the firm in 2005.



