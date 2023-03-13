

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in February after easing for two straight months, the National Institute of Statistics said on Monday.



The trade deficit decreased in January from the previous month but increased from the same period last year, the statistical office said in a separate communiqué.



Consumer prices registered a double-digit growth of 15.5 percent, faster than the 15.1 percent increase logged in January.



Food prices increased the most in February, up 22.35 percent from the previous year. Prices of non-food goods advanced 12.73 percent and services cost gained 10.38 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index was up 0.98 percent in February.



At the same time, the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices posted a steady annual growth of 13.4 percent in February. On a monthly comparison, the HICP was up 0.98 percent.



In January, the trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.34 billion from EUR 3.09 billion in December. In the same month last year, the shortfall was EUR 2.13 billion.



Exports registered an annual increase of 6.0 percent and imports advanced 6.8 percent in January.



